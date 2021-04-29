CureVac N.V. [CVAC] Revenue clocked in at $49.65 million, up 45.91% YTD: What’s Next?

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] loss -7.25% or -9.24 points to close at $118.29 with a heavy trading volume of 2350936 shares. The company report on April 19, 2021 that CureVac Swiss AG Initiates Rolling Submission Process for mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, with Swissmedic.

Rolling submission to accelerate time to marketing authorization of CVnCoV in Switzerland.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Review process started with submission of first CVnCoV data package.

It opened the trading session at $130.449, the shares rose to $130.48 and dropped to $114.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVAC points out that the company has recorded 143.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -227.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, CVAC reached to a volume of 2350936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CureVac N.V. [CVAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $84.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $47, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on CVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 448.35.

Trading performance analysis for CVAC stock

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.74. With this latest performance, CVAC shares gained by 36.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.09% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.75 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.35, while it was recorded at 119.44 for the last single week of trading.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CureVac N.V. [CVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -603.20 and a Gross Margin at -76.39. CureVac N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -573.46.

Return on Total Capital for CVAC is now -303.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -297.20. Additionally, CVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 217.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CureVac N.V. [CVAC] managed to generate an average of -$246,217 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

An analysis of insider ownership at CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

There are presently around $1,227 million, or 21.10% of CVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 4,801,656, which is approximately 23.231% of the company’s market cap and around 54.37% of the total institutional ownership; BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION, holding 3,134,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.81 million in CVAC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $149.97 million in CVAC stock with ownership of nearly 5.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CureVac N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ:CVAC] by around 4,488,008 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,342,287 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,546,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,376,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVAC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,396,838 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 452,431 shares during the same period.