CSX Corporation [CSX] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $110

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] traded at a low on 04/28/21, posting a -0.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $101.50. The company report on April 21, 2021 that CSX Corp. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced first quarter 2021 net earnings of $706 million, or $0.93 per share, compared to $770 million, or $1.00 per share in the same period last year.

“I am extremely proud of how our team of railroaders handled the challenges presented by the difficult operating conditions this quarter,” said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. “Looking forward, the strengthening economic momentum is providing added visibility into volume growth, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure we are ready to handle these volumes and provide our customers with an industry-leading service product.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4252049 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CSX Corporation stands at 1.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.62%.

The market cap for CSX stock reached $76.12 billion, with 761.00 million shares outstanding and 754.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 4252049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $105.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $91, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 38.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 5.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.91 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.36, while it was recorded at 102.13 for the last single week of trading, and 85.88 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.97. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 14.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.33. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CSX Corporation posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 15.29%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $57,718 million, or 76.90% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 70,004,980, which is approximately 2.938% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 62,475,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.34 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $5.29 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 0.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 615 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 32,196,720 shares. Additionally, 535 investors decreased positions by around 38,049,846 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 498,406,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 568,652,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,299,451 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,678,942 shares during the same period.