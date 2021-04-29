Credit Suisse slashes price target on PQ Group Holdings Inc. [PQG] – find out why.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: PQG] traded at a low on 04/27/21, posting a -12.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.57. The company report on April 27, 2021 that PQ Group Holdings Announces Secondary Offering of 12,500,000 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PQG) (the “Company”) announced that certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) intend to offer for sale 12,500,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the Company’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1491001 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PQ Group Holdings Inc. stands at 3.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.01%.

The market cap for PQG stock reached $1.94 billion, with 136.24 million shares outstanding and 39.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 151.15K shares, PQG reached a trading volume of 1491001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PQ Group Holdings Inc. [PQG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PQG shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PQG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PQ Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for PQ Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $18, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on PQG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PQ Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PQG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for PQG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has PQG stock performed recently?

PQ Group Holdings Inc. [PQG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.01. With this latest performance, PQG shares dropped by -14.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PQG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for PQ Group Holdings Inc. [PQG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.62, while it was recorded at 16.15 for the last single week of trading, and 13.84 for the last 200 days.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. [PQG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PQ Group Holdings Inc. [PQG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.68 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.92.

Return on Total Capital for PQG is now 3.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PQ Group Holdings Inc. [PQG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.40. Additionally, PQG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PQ Group Holdings Inc. [PQG] managed to generate an average of -$77,513 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.PQ Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for PQ Group Holdings Inc. [PQG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PQ Group Holdings Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PQG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PQ Group Holdings Inc. go to 4.17%.

Insider trade positions for PQ Group Holdings Inc. [PQG]

There are presently around $1,394 million, or 70.70% of PQG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PQG stocks are: CCMP CAPITAL GP, LLC with ownership of 61,962,767, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 4,684,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.25 million in PQG stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $67.75 million in PQG stock with ownership of nearly 13.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PQ Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:PQG] by around 3,880,784 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,708,672 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 89,056,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,646,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PQG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,611,421 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,561,508 shares during the same period.