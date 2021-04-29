Creatd Inc. [CRTD] Stock trading around $4.03 per share: What’s Next?

Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ: CRTD] surged by $0.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.65 during the day while it closed the day at $4.03. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Creatd, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment in Untamed Photographer, NFT Collaboration, and Vocal Community and Challenge Sponsorships.

– Creatd launches Untamed Photographer’s new online marketplace platform for wildlife photography.

– Creatd Partners, the Company’s corporate venture initiative, has taken a 10% equity position in Untamed Photographer.

Creatd Inc. stock has also gained 13.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRTD stock has inclined by 4.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.04% and lost -3.12% year-on date.

The market cap for CRTD stock reached $41.47 million, with 8.73 million shares outstanding and 5.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 628.63K shares, CRTD reached a trading volume of 8990060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creatd Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Creatd Inc. [CRTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.52. With this latest performance, CRTD shares dropped by -20.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for Creatd Inc. [CRTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.73, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creatd Inc. [CRTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1343.49. Creatd Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1996.32.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.85. Additionally, CRTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Creatd Inc. [CRTD] managed to generate an average of -$576,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Creatd Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.40% of CRTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTD stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 200,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 34.30% of the total institutional ownership; CM MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 163,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.66 million in CRTD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.2 million in CRTD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creatd Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Creatd Inc. [NASDAQ:CRTD] by around 217,680 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 58,534 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 141,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTD stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,362 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 58,534 shares during the same period.