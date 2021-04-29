CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] Revenue clocked in at $1.64 billion, up 3.04% YTD: What’s Next?

CoreLogic Inc. [NYSE: CLGX] closed the trading session at $79.67 on 04/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $79.52, while the highest price level was $79.90. The company report on April 28, 2021 that CoreLogic Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners.

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, announced that its shareholders voted to approve the Company’s acquisition by funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80 per share in cash. The completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

“This is a significant milestone for CoreLogic and a very positive outcome for our shareholders. With their overwhelming support, we expect to be able to close the transaction during the second quarter,” said CoreLogic Chairman Paul Folino.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.04 percent and weekly performance of -0.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, CLGX reached to a volume of 3080916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLGX shares is $78.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLGX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for CoreLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for CoreLogic Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoreLogic Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLGX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, CLGX shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.88, while it was recorded at 79.84 for the last single week of trading, and 74.69 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.31 and a Gross Margin at +53.03. CoreLogic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.09.

Return on Total Capital for CLGX is now 12.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.70. Additionally, CLGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 266.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoreLogic Inc. [CLGX] managed to generate an average of $49,858 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.CoreLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CoreLogic Inc. posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoreLogic Inc. go to 9.24%.

There are presently around $5,196 million, or 83.50% of CLGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLGX stocks are: SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP with ownership of 6,934,000, which is approximately 25.614% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,816,293 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $543.05 million in CLGX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $512.72 million in CLGX stock with ownership of nearly -0.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoreLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in CoreLogic Inc. [NYSE:CLGX] by around 10,101,981 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 15,778,509 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 39,338,346 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,218,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLGX stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,461,759 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 10,207,945 shares during the same period.