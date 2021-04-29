CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Is Currently -0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COMM] loss -0.90% or -0.15 points to close at $16.55 with a heavy trading volume of 3420115 shares. The company report on April 16, 2021 that CommScope to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc., a global leader in connectivity solutions for communications networks, plans to release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an 8:30 a.m. Eastern conference call in which management will discuss the results.

The live, listen-only audio of the call will be available through a link on the Events and Presentations page of CommScope’s Investor Relations website.

It opened the trading session at $16.74, the shares rose to $17.02 and dropped to $16.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COMM points out that the company has recorded 78.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -118.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, COMM reached to a volume of 3420115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMM shares is $18.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for CommScope Holding Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on COMM stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COMM shares from 12 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CommScope Holding Company Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for COMM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for COMM stock

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, COMM shares gained by 8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.67, while it was recorded at 16.62 for the last single week of trading, and 12.36 for the last 200 days.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.18 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.80.

Return on Total Capital for COMM is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 694.59. Additionally, COMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,706.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] managed to generate an average of -$19,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CommScope Holding Company Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CommScope Holding Company Inc. go to 24.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM]

There are presently around $3,120 million, or 93.80% of COMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMM stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,903,744, which is approximately 9.134% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,437,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.7 million in COMM stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $272.3 million in COMM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CommScope Holding Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in CommScope Holding Company Inc. [NASDAQ:COMM] by around 23,698,969 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 25,998,686 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 138,838,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,536,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,153,158 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,387,426 shares during the same period.