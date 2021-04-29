ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] moved up 16.28: Why It’s Important

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CLIR] price surged by 16.28 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on April 28, 2021 that ClearSign Technologies Corporation Receives Certification for Firetube Boiler Burner in China.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) (“ClearSign” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, announced that the Company has received official certification from the Chinese government confirming that its 125hp (2-ton) fire tube boiler burner is approved to be sold in the Chinese market. With this certification, the Company can produce, market and sell its 125hp fire tube boiler burners throughout China.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“Receiving this certification is a very significant milestone in the commercialization of ClearSign’s technologies,” said Jim Deller Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ClearSign. “To complete this process, the manufacturing, installation, and commissioning of our fire tube “ClearSign Core” Ultra Low NOx burner in a commercial fire tube boiler was all completed domestically in China. The Chinese government testing is rigorous, thorough, and completing this process successfully is a testament to our technology and team,” said Dr. Deller. “With certification in hand, this enables us to continue to pursue collaborations and push forward with our commercialization strategy, and ultimately to bring this product to market.”.

A sum of 1024562 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 234.98K shares. ClearSign Technologies Corporation shares reached a high of $5.44 and dropped to a low of $4.25 until finishing in the latest session at $5.00.

Guru’s Opinion on ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ClearSign Technologies Corporation is set at 0.48 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.62.

CLIR Stock Performance Analysis:

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.55. With this latest performance, CLIR shares dropped by -7.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 445.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.80, while it was recorded at 4.44 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ClearSign Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CLIR is now -69.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.01. Additionally, CLIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] managed to generate an average of -$458,933 per employee.ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation [CLIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 9.00% of CLIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLIR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 818,817, which is approximately 16.373% of the company’s market cap and around 21.43% of the total institutional ownership; ICM ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/WA, holding 431,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 million in CLIR stocks shares; and STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $1.97 million in CLIR stock with ownership of nearly -7.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ClearSign Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in ClearSign Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CLIR] by around 359,068 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 221,538 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,167,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,748,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLIR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 117,530 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 131,127 shares during the same period.