Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Stock trading around $144.36 per share: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.61%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Capital One Reports First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $3.3 billion, or $7.03 per share.

First Quarter 2021 Net Income of $7.03 per share.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) announced net income for the first quarter of 2021 of $3.3 billion, or $7.03 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.6 billion, or $5.35 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2020, and with a net loss of $1.3 billion, or $3.10 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2020.

Over the last 12 months, COF stock rose by 126.45%. The one-year Capital One Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.68. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $64.92 billion, with 459.00 million shares outstanding and 453.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, COF stock reached a trading volume of 4597184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $143.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 90.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.18.

COF Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.61. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 14.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.31 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.15, while it was recorded at 138.06 for the last single week of trading, and 94.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital One Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.96. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 3.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.14. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $51,938 per employee.

COF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corporation posted -2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -31.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 4.20%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60,041 million, or 93.00% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 50,103,507, which is approximately -0.782% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,164,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.93 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.81 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 0.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 28,952,156 shares. Additionally, 398 investors decreased positions by around 28,646,068 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 358,312,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 415,910,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,504,998 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 11,560,883 shares during the same period.