British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] is 0.37% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE: BTI] slipped around -0.28 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $37.63 at the close of the session, down -0.74%. The company report on March 11, 2021 that Organigram and BAT Form Product Development Collaboration – Includes Strategic Investment from BAT for 19.9% Equity Interest.

Accelerates Organigram’s R&D and product pipeline development, provides meaningful capital injection of ~C$221 million and strengthens Organigram’s ability to compete in existing markets and expand into U.S. and internationally.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“OGI”, TSX: OGI and NASDAQ: OGI) is pleased to announce a C$221 million strategic investment from a wholly-owned subsidiary of BAT (LSE:BATS and NYSE:BTI). The BAT subsidiary has subscribed for approximately 58.3 million common shares of OGI, which represents a 19.9% equity interest1 on a post-transaction basis for total proceeds of approximately C$221 million (“Investment Proceeds”) at a price per share of C$3.792, based on a five-day volume weighted average price on the TSX ending March 9, 2021.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock is now 0.37% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTI Stock saw the intraday high of $38.13 and lowest of $37.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.58, which means current price is +7.58% above from all time high which was touched on 04/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, BTI reached a trading volume of 5065943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTI shares is $49.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has BTI stock performed recently?

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, BTI shares dropped by -5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.00, while it was recorded at 37.96 for the last single week of trading, and 36.29 for the last 200 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.08 and a Gross Margin at +70.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.84.

Return on Total Capital for BTI is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.36. Additionally, BTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI] managed to generate an average of $114,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. go to 4.50%.

Insider trade positions for British American Tobacco p.l.c. [BTI]

There are presently around $4,383 million, or 6.20% of BTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTI stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 20,158,800, which is approximately 5.886% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,830,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.55 million in BTI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $362.39 million in BTI stock with ownership of nearly 0.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in British American Tobacco p.l.c. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. [NYSE:BTI] by around 6,885,394 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 12,753,436 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 96,838,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,477,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTI stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,910,215 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,056,834 shares during the same period.