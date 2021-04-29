BofA Securities slashes price target on Unitil Corporation [UTL] – find out why.

Unitil Corporation [NYSE: UTL] closed the trading session at $57.57 on 04/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.265, while the highest price level was $57.92. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Unitil Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting.

Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (www.unitil.com) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at the corporate office in Hampton, New Hampshire, and online via live webcast. Shareholders elected Suzanne Foster, Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., and Justine Vogel to the Board of Directors each for a term of three years. Shareholders also ratified the selection of Deloitte & Touche, LLP as independent registered public accountants for 2021. Additionally, the required shareholder advisory vote concerning executive compensation, also known as “say on pay,” was approved by 94.4% of shareholders.

Following the business of the formal meeting, Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, presented highlights from 2020 as well as the outlook for economic growth for the coming year, and an overview of the utility industry’s transition to a low-carbon future. Mr. Meissner’s presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.unitil.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.04 percent and weekly performance of 13.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 55.91K shares, UTL reached to a volume of 1211624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unitil Corporation [UTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UTL shares is $51.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UTL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Unitil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Unitil Corporation stock. On February 01, 2019, analysts increased their price target for UTL shares from 48 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unitil Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

UTL stock trade performance evaluation

Unitil Corporation [UTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.71. With this latest performance, UTL shares gained by 24.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.69 for Unitil Corporation [UTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.86, while it was recorded at 51.62 for the last single week of trading, and 42.43 for the last 200 days.

Unitil Corporation [UTL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unitil Corporation [UTL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.06 and a Gross Margin at +22.77. Unitil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.69.

Return on Total Capital for UTL is now 7.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unitil Corporation [UTL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.08. Additionally, UTL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 135.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unitil Corporation [UTL] managed to generate an average of $62,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Unitil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unitil Corporation [UTL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unitil Corporation posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unitil Corporation go to 4.80%.

Unitil Corporation [UTL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $602 million, or 71.80% of UTL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UTL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,252,324, which is approximately 3.033% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC, holding 948,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.6 million in UTL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $52.77 million in UTL stock with ownership of nearly 0.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unitil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Unitil Corporation [NYSE:UTL] by around 1,448,601 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 1,391,797 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 7,620,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,460,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UTL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,010,777 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 606,385 shares during the same period.