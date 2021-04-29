BofA Securities slashes price target on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] – find out why.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] closed the trading session at $12.20 on 04/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.73, while the highest price level was $12.32. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77300.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.33 percent and weekly performance of 19.96 percent. The stock has been moved at 59.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, LBRT reached to a volume of 1559982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

LBRT stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.96. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 10.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 239.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.63 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.55, while it was recorded at 10.83 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.93 and a Gross Margin at -7.48. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.97.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now -11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.39. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of -$59,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. go to 15.10%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,312 million, or 44.50% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 28,304,996, which is approximately -16.884% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 14,783,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.36 million in LBRT stocks shares; and RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $150.06 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly -56.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 12,277,174 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 24,320,179 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 70,902,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,500,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,554,388 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 587,683 shares during the same period.