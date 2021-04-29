Barclays lifts Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: TENB] loss -5.01% or -2.09 points to close at $39.61 with a heavy trading volume of 2253628 shares. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Tenable Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Added 331 new enterprise platform customers and 29 net new six-figure customers.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Revenue of $123.2 million, up 20% year-over-year.

It opened the trading session at $42.49, the shares rose to $42.60 and dropped to $39.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TENB points out that the company has recorded 8.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, TENB reached to a volume of 2253628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TENB shares is $60.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TENB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tenable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Tenable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TENB stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TENB shares from 43 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenable Holdings Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for TENB in the course of the last twelve months was 94.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for TENB stock

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, TENB shares gained by 8.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.77, while it was recorded at 41.09 for the last single week of trading, and 39.98 for the last 200 days.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +82.38. Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.71.

Return on Total Capital for TENB is now -20.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.72. Additionally, TENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB] managed to generate an average of -$31,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tenable Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tenable Holdings Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 180.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenable Holdings Inc. go to 9.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tenable Holdings Inc. [TENB]

There are presently around $3,497 million, or 94.30% of TENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TENB stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,100,312, which is approximately -0.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,460,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.72 million in TENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $245.45 million in TENB stock with ownership of nearly 4.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Tenable Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:TENB] by around 12,414,274 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 8,185,273 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 67,681,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,280,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TENB stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,172,854 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 650,145 shares during the same period.