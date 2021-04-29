Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] moved up 3.21: Why It’s Important

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] traded at a high on 04/27/21, posting a 3.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.93. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Ampio Pharmaceuticals Provides Updates on Clinical Programs for Ampion™ in Osteoarthritis and COVID-19.

– Positive FDA response provides guidance on multiple pathways forward on paused Phase III trial in osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK).

– Phase I trial of inhaled Ampion in COVID-19 respiratory distress meets primary endpoint, achieves better reduction in all-cause mortality than in interim analysis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5711046 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 8.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.94%.

The market cap for AMPE stock reached $362.82 million, with 187.20 million shares outstanding and 170.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 5711046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has AMPE stock performed recently?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.72. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 16.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 137.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 263.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.94 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7306, while it was recorded at 1.7840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2704 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -118.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.90. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$883,000 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Earnings analysis for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

Insider trade positions for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $49 million, or 14.90% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,078,725, which is approximately 17.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,104,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.99 million in AMPE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.39 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 37.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 6,503,974 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 384,605 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 18,502,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,390,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,149,420 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 125,430 shares during the same period.