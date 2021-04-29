Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] Revenue clocked in at $5.05 billion, up 39.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AMKR] loss -11.92% on the last trading session, reaching $21.06 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Amkor Technology, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76118.

Amkor Technology Inc. represents 242.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.98 billion with the latest information. AMKR stock price has been found in the range of $20.63 to $23.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, AMKR reached a trading volume of 6849560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMKR shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMKR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amkor Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Amkor Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on AMKR stock. On October 29, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AMKR shares from 8.20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amkor Technology Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMKR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for AMKR stock

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.10. With this latest performance, AMKR shares dropped by -9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.39, while it was recorded at 23.17 for the last single week of trading, and 16.31 for the last 200 days.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.84. Amkor Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.70.

Return on Total Capital for AMKR is now 13.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.51. Additionally, AMKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR] managed to generate an average of $11,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Amkor Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amkor Technology Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 866.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amkor Technology Inc. go to 47.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amkor Technology Inc. [AMKR]

There are presently around $1,953 million, or 39.60% of AMKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMKR stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 16,722,945, which is approximately -3.139% of the company’s market cap and around 30.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,738,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.22 million in AMKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $152.22 million in AMKR stock with ownership of nearly 3.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amkor Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Amkor Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:AMKR] by around 8,642,401 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 9,998,279 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 74,072,809 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,713,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMKR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,061,564 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,422,600 shares during the same period.