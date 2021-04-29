Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] is 6.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ: AMRN] price plunged by -0.19 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Amarin Receives Great Britain Marketing Authorization for VAZKEPA from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) 1,2.

VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) is the first and only authorized treatment for its cardiovascular risk reduction indication1,2,3.

VAZKEPA authorization for Great Britain follows recent VAZKEPA authorization for European Union.

A sum of 5812891 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.28M shares. Amarin Corporation plc shares reached a high of $5.29 and dropped to a low of $5.14 until finishing in the latest session at $5.19.

Guru’s Opinion on Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amarin Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Amarin Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amarin Corporation plc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

AMRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, AMRN shares dropped by -15.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.85 for Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.10, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amarin Corporation plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.20 and a Gross Margin at +78.26. Amarin Corporation plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.93.

Return on Total Capital for AMRN is now -3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.56. Additionally, AMRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] managed to generate an average of -$18,140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Amarin Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

AMRN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amarin Corporation plc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amarin Corporation plc go to 38.90%.

Amarin Corporation plc [AMRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $774 million, or 39.20% of AMRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 27,991,761, which is approximately -12.577% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP, holding 15,943,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.75 million in AMRN stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $55.85 million in AMRN stock with ownership of nearly 878.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amarin Corporation plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Amarin Corporation plc [NASDAQ:AMRN] by around 34,668,622 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 32,840,623 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 81,530,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,040,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,522,813 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 19,129,807 shares during the same period.