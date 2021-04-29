Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] Stock trading around $35.12 per share: What’s Next?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $35.69 during the day while it closed the day at $35.12. The company report on April 29, 2021 that Altice USA Reports First Quarter 2021 Results.

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) reports results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Dexter Goei, Altice USA Chief Executive Officer, said: “I am delighted to share that 2021 is off to a great start, positioning us well for the rest of the year. We continue to see increased demand for broadband and higher speeds as we accelerate our best-in-class network performance through our investments in fiber and enhance our product offerings. Our team’s ongoing commitment to serving our customers continues to be reflected by our strong broadband customer results and financials in the quarter. Furthermore, we delivered best-ever first quarter free cash flow performance, supporting an incremental $523 million in share repurchases. Earlier this month we closed our Morris Broadband acquisition, and we continue to look for opportunities to expand our footprint to complement our numerous organic growth opportunities, including accelerated new builds and fiber upgrades.”.

Altice USA Inc. stock has also loss -0.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATUS stock has inclined by 2.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.59% and lost -7.26% year-on date.

The market cap for ATUS stock reached $10.20 billion, with 290.57 million shares outstanding and 179.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 5460836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $41.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $36, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

ATUS stock trade performance evaluation

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, ATUS shares gained by 6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.76, while it was recorded at 35.23 for the last single week of trading, and 31.23 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.32 and a Gross Margin at +45.18. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.41.

Return on Total Capital for ATUS is now 8.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 69.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. Additionally, ATUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 104.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] managed to generate an average of $49,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altice USA Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to 57.70%.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,817 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP with ownership of 31,000,000, which is approximately 3.333% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,326,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $819.23 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $508.03 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly -12.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 46,141,298 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 95,315,514 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 138,074,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,531,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,815,564 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 19,461,258 shares during the same period.