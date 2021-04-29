Akerna Corp. [KERN] stock Initiated by Alliance Global Partners analyst, price target now $18

Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ: KERN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.78%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Akerna Flash Report Reaches New High: 420 Cannabis sales totaled over $111.8 million, marking the most profitable day for cannabis in legal retail history.

After an industry-low 420 in 2020, data shows the cannabis industry is prospering after Covid-19 related slowdowns.

Business intelligence from Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN), an enterprise software, leading compliance technology provider, and developer of the cannabis industry’s first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), showed that Tuesday, April 20, a widely-popular yet unofficial “holiday” celebrating cannabis consumption, was the highest sales day for retail cannabis ever recorded, with approximately $111,815,824 in medical and adult-use sales. The 5-day period surrounding the holiday (4/16 – 4/20) grossed over $373,787,685.

Over the last 12 months, KERN stock dropped by -50.28%. The average equity rating for KERN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.69 million, with 15.06 million shares outstanding and 13.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, KERN stock reached a trading volume of 7393278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akerna Corp. [KERN]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Akerna Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akerna Corp. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

KERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Akerna Corp. [KERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.78. With this latest performance, KERN shares dropped by -5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.84 for Akerna Corp. [KERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akerna Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akerna Corp. [KERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.70 and a Gross Margin at +57.56. Akerna Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.70.

Return on Total Capital for KERN is now -30.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akerna Corp. [KERN] managed to generate an average of -$132,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Akerna Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

KERN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Akerna Corp. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -115.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KERN.

Akerna Corp. [KERN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 17.10% of KERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KERN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,278,795, which is approximately 204.374% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 387,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 million in KERN stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $1.68 million in KERN stock with ownership of nearly 1.091% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akerna Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ:KERN] by around 2,119,081 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 212,272 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,436,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,768,259 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KERN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,810 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 199,800 shares during the same period.