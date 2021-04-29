Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] moved down -7.89: Why It’s Important

Accuray Incorporated [NASDAQ: ARAY] closed the trading session at $4.90 on 04/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.80, while the highest price level was $5.2307. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Accuray Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.51 percent and weekly performance of -4.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 802.98K shares, ARAY reached to a volume of 1799412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARAY shares is $8.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Accuray Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Accuray Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accuray Incorporated is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARAY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ARAY stock trade performance evaluation

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.11. With this latest performance, ARAY shares gained by 5.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 135.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.38 for Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 5.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +39.10. Accuray Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.00.

Return on Total Capital for ARAY is now 5.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 348.40. Additionally, ARAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 335.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] managed to generate an average of $4,106 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Accuray Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Accuray Incorporated [ARAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Accuray Incorporated posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARAY.

Accuray Incorporated [ARAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $326 million, or 76.50% of ARAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,647,777, which is approximately 11.912% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 5,532,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.11 million in ARAY stocks shares; and ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $22.45 million in ARAY stock with ownership of nearly 4.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accuray Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Accuray Incorporated [NASDAQ:ARAY] by around 8,433,675 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 6,332,388 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 51,686,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,453,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARAY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,005,472 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 896,439 shares during the same period.