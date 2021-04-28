why Visa Inc. [V] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $249.22

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] jumped around 0.34 points on Monday, while shares priced at $230.34 at the close of the session, up 0.15%. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Visa Deepens Global Commitment to Environmental Sustainability with Pledge to Reach Net-zero Emissions by 2040.

Visa marks Earth Day 2021 with industry-leading milestones, innovative partnerships and initiatives toward its vision of a sustainable future.

Visa (NYSE: V), a leading global payments technology company, announced a new global commitment to reach net-zero emissions by 2040, and that the company achieved carbon neutrality across its operations in 2020.i Visa also outlined plans to become a climate positive company through new partnerships and expanded initiatives to support sustainable commerce and the transition to a low-carbon economy beyond the company’s own footprint.

Visa Inc. stock is now 5.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. V Stock saw the intraday high of $232.95 and lowest of $229.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 231.82, which means current price is +19.46% above from all time high which was touched on 04/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.75M shares, V reached a trading volume of 5633195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc. [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $249.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $250, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on V stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 72.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 10.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.04 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 217.50, while it was recorded at 227.73 for the last single week of trading, and 206.75 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +64.58 and a Gross Margin at +75.84. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.95.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 25.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.05. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $510,976 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. [V]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc. posted 1.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 17.47%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $365,704 million, or 96.00% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,092,407, which is approximately -0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 127,158,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.29 billion in V stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $17.96 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly 2.72% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Visa Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,686 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 69,287,590 shares. Additionally, 1,148 investors decreased positions by around 71,363,597 shares, while 275 investors held positions by with 1,447,019,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,587,670,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 299 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,968,553 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 7,303,600 shares during the same period.