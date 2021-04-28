why FedEx Corporation [FDX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $328.52

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.26% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.56%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Adobe and FedEx Partner to Drive E-commerce Innovation.

Adobe Merchants Can Soon Tap Into the Industry-Leading Digital and Physical Network of FedEx to Support E-commerce Growth Offering Free Two-Day Shipping, Easy Returns, Seamless Checkout and More.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) announced a new, multi-year collaboration starting with the integration of ShopRunner, a leading e-commerce platform and subsidiary of FedEx Services, with Adobe Commerce. In a year when online shopping in the U.S. grew 42% according to the recent Adobe Digital Economy Index, e-commerce became a make-or-break capability for every company regardless of size or industry.

Over the last 12 months, FDX stock rose by 125.87%. The one-year FedEx Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.48. The average equity rating for FDX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.96 billion, with 265.00 million shares outstanding and 244.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, FDX stock reached a trading volume of 4944997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $328.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. On December 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 328 to 335.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 6.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 24.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

FDX Stock Performance Analysis:

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 271.22, while it was recorded at 279.16 for the last single week of trading, and 251.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FedEx Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +19.28. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.86.

Return on Total Capital for FDX is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.44. Additionally, FDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FedEx Corporation [FDX] managed to generate an average of $5,241 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

FDX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FedEx Corporation posted 2.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 29.41%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $52,331 million, or 73.00% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,576,802, which is approximately -0.397% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,112,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.99 billion in FDX stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.78 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly -21.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 780 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 13,847,640 shares. Additionally, 635 investors decreased positions by around 19,152,062 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 156,771,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,771,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,334,278 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,674,775 shares during the same period.