Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE: AUY] traded at a high on 04/26/21, posting a 0.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.81. The company report on April 1, 2021 that Yamana Gold Announces Virtual Meeting for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; Provides Notice of First Quarter 2021 Results.

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY; LSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) provided notice that its Annual Shareholder Meeting (“Annual Meeting”) will be held in a virtual only meeting format due to the continuing public health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company also announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the close on April 28, 2021, followed by a conference call and webcast on April 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”). Additional details are provided below.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7933609 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yamana Gold Inc. stands at 2.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.92%.

The market cap for AUY stock reached $4.64 billion, with 965.54 million shares outstanding and 959.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.03M shares, AUY reached a trading volume of 7933609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUY shares is $3.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Yamana Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $8.25 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Yamana Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yamana Gold Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05.

How has AUY stock performed recently?

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.48. With this latest performance, AUY shares gained by 8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.41 for the last 200 days.

Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.86 and a Gross Margin at +33.81. Yamana Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.04.

Return on Total Capital for AUY is now 7.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.68. Additionally, AUY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 429.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.

Earnings analysis for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yamana Gold Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yamana Gold Inc. go to 40.04%.

Insider trade positions for Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY]

There are presently around $2,141 million, or 53.18% of AUY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 116,632,973, which is approximately 8.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,761,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.53 million in AUY stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $128.9 million in AUY stock with ownership of nearly -37.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yamana Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Yamana Gold Inc. [NYSE:AUY] by around 58,233,036 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 58,306,501 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 328,616,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,155,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUY stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,163,913 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,320,050 shares during the same period.