Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ: LESL] surged by $1.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $30.85 during the day while it closed the day at $29.15. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Leslie’s, Inc. to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on May 5, 2021.

Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or “Company”; NASDAQ:LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 855-327-6837 (international callers please dial 1-631-891-4304) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

The market cap for LESL stock reached $5.35 billion, with 176.99 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 6777584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $29.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Leslie’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Leslie’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on LESL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslie’s Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72.

LESL stock trade performance evaluation

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.49.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.93 for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.32, while it was recorded at 27.39 for the last single week of trading.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.18 and a Gross Margin at +41.42. Leslie’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for LESL is now 34.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.98. Additionally, LESL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 251.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 171.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] managed to generate an average of $15,827 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.Leslie’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leslie’s Inc. [LESL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslie’s Inc. go to 20.10%.

Leslie’s Inc. [LESL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,656 million, or 91.90% of LESL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: CATTERTON MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.L.C. with ownership of 65,541,674, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,921,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.05 million in LESL stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $131.18 million in LESL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leslie’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Leslie’s Inc. [NASDAQ:LESL] by around 124,308,813 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,107,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,416,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LESL stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 123,167,740 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.