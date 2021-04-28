Wall Street Analyst Resumed Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] price plunged by -3.86 percent to reach at -$4.89. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Merchants Can Offer More Touch-free Ways to Pay as Fiserv Brings PayPal and Venmo QR Code Payments to the Point of Sale.

New functionality will roll out to businesses of all sizes as well as sports and entertainment venues including the Phoenix Suns Arena via the Clover platform and Carat ecosystem.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, is enabling businesses of all sizes across a range of industries to support in-demand digital payment options and expand their touch-free payment capabilities via a new relationship with PayPal.

A sum of 9027641 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. Fiserv Inc. shares reached a high of $125.46 and dropped to a low of $121.23 until finishing in the latest session at $121.66.

The one-year FISV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.62. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $137.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $111 to $128, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.01 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.03, while it was recorded at 124.74 for the last single week of trading, and 109.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.82. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $21,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FISV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiserv Inc. posted 0.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.79%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $77,533 million, or 94.20% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 85,300,667, which is approximately -19.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 57,049,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.22 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.74 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly 0.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 749 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 50,189,495 shares. Additionally, 467 investors decreased positions by around 57,728,915 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 504,749,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 612,667,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,444,567 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 8,034,709 shares during the same period.