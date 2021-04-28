Wall Street Analyst Initiated Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] slipped around -0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.19 at the close of the session, down -7.30%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76573.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock is now -0.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLX Stock saw the intraday high of $4.545 and lowest of $4.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.76, which means current price is +4.49% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 3412919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $6.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on HLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has HLX stock performed recently?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.90. With this latest performance, HLX shares dropped by -17.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.27 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +10.96. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.85. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] managed to generate an average of $12,783 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 500.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLX.

Insider trade positions for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

There are presently around $569 million, or 90.90% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,787,400, which is approximately 11.531% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,848,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.02 million in HLX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $37.31 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly -6.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 16,064,031 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 10,680,916 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 108,990,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,735,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,956,090 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,297,933 shares during the same period.