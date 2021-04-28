Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALDX] jumped around 3.74 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.85 at the close of the session, up 33.66%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Proposed $125 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases, announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $125 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Aldeyra also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million of shares of common stock sold in the offering, at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by Aldeyra, with net proceeds to be used for the preparation of a potential New Drug Application submission for Aldeyra’s lead compound, reproxalap; the preparations for the commercial launch of reproxalap and the subsequent commercialization of reproxalap, if approved; early stage pipeline development programs, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Jefferies and SVB Leerink are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 116.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ALDX Stock saw the intraday high of $15.95 and lowest of $12.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.62, which means current price is +129.52% above from all time high which was touched on 04/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 860.33K shares, ALDX reached a trading volume of 83620564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ALDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.64.

How has ALDX stock performed recently?

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.75. With this latest performance, ALDX shares gained by 33.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 454.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.23 for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 11.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALDX is now -50.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.76. Additionally, ALDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX] managed to generate an average of -$3,413,975 per employee.Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Earnings analysis for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALDX.

Insider trade positions for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [ALDX]

There are presently around $248 million, or 56.20% of ALDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALDX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,285,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,616,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.95 million in ALDX stocks shares; and AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $15.94 million in ALDX stock with ownership of nearly 0.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALDX] by around 2,454,640 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,772,565 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 16,112,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,339,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALDX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 775,490 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 805,917 shares during the same period.