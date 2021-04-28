Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] Stock trading around $4.64 per share: What’s Next?

Urban Tea Inc. [NASDAQ: MYT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 38.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 42.77%. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Urban Tea Appoints New COO and Independent Director to Drive Expansion in Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Mining Business.

Urban Tea Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Urban Tea”) (NASDAQ: MYT), a premier retailer of specialty teas and baked goods based in Hunan, China, announced the appointment of Ms. Fengdan Zhou as Chief Operating Officer and Dr. Yunfei Song as an independent director, effective immediately. The new leadership will lead and support the Company’s critical strategic expansion in blockchain and cryptocurrency mining.

Ms. Fengdan Zhou worked in blockchain data center companies in Hong Kong and Singapore. Her expertise involves constructing and managing of blockchain data centers (cryptocurrency mining farms), cryptocurrency mining machine procurement and maintenance, digital currency exchange platform construction and operation, and digital currency hardware wallet development. Ms. Zhou will serve as COO and spearhead the implementation of the Company’s blockchain and bitcoin business plan.

Over the last 12 months, MYT stock dropped by -5.31%.

The market cap for the stock reached $35.17 million, with 7.94 million shares outstanding and 7.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 807.35K shares, MYT stock reached a trading volume of 11813699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Tea Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.77. With this latest performance, MYT shares gained by 29.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for Urban Tea Inc. [MYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.07, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -283.74 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Urban Tea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243.34.

Return on Total Capital for MYT is now -16.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.19. Additionally, MYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Tea Inc. [MYT] managed to generate an average of -$32,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Urban Tea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.20% of MYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MYT stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 76,274, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 42,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in MYT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $93000.0 in MYT stock with ownership of nearly 13.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Tea Inc. [NASDAQ:MYT] by around 147,903 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 24,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MYT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,613 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.