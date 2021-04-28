Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Stock trading around $24.19 per share: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] price surged by 2.85 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on April 20, 2021 that Under Armour Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings And Conference Call Date.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its first quarter (ended Mar. 31st) on May 4, 2021 at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and made available for replay approximately three hours after conclusion of the event.

A sum of 5145507 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.73M shares. Under Armour Inc. shares reached a high of $24.26 and dropped to a low of $23.57 until finishing in the latest session at $24.19.

The one-year UAA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.42. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $22.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 14 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 82.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.94. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.60, while it was recorded at 23.16 for the last single week of trading, and 16.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

UAA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -78.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to -4.50%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,888 million, or 91.00% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,583,344, which is approximately -1.589% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,815,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.89 million in UAA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $275.82 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -25.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 29,811,184 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 33,252,872 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 102,221,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,285,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,961,150 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 7,090,299 shares during the same period.