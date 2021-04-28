UiPath Inc. [PATH] Revenue clocked in at $607.64 million, up 9.23% YTD: What’s Next?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] loss -6.73% on the last trading session, reaching $75.37 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2021 that UiPath Strengthens Executive Leadership Team.

Former ServiceMax executive Bettina Koblick appointed new Chief People Officer.

Interim Chief People Officer Andreea Baciu becomes the Company’s first Chief Culture Officer.

UiPath Inc. represents 434.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.72 billion with the latest information. PATH stock price has been found in the range of $75.10 to $83.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.93M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 2709585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 7.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.84.

Trading performance analysis for PATH stock

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.