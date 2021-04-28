Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Revenue clocked in at $14.62 billion, up 21.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] price surged by 1.00 percent to reach at $0.58. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Truist Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on June 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:.

A sum of 4779141 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.96M shares. Truist Financial Corporation shares reached a high of $58.42 and dropped to a low of $57.63 until finishing in the latest session at $58.30.

The one-year TFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.91. The average equity rating for TFC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $64.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $48 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $50, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.86.

TFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.57. With this latest performance, TFC shares dropped by -1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.33 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.19, while it was recorded at 57.25 for the last single week of trading, and 47.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Truist Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.20. Truist Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.56.

Return on Total Capital for TFC is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.20. Additionally, TFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.20.

TFC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Truist Financial Corporation posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 8.90%.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56,527 million, or 73.90% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,915,927, which is approximately -1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,294,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 billion in TFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.33 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly -0.486% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Truist Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 662 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 49,259,317 shares. Additionally, 540 investors decreased positions by around 57,924,439 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 872,140,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 979,324,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 198 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,102,364 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,440,034 shares during the same period.