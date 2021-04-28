Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] is -35.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TIRX] surged by $4.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $22.65 during the day while it closed the day at $16.38. The company report on April 27, 2021 that TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

BEIJING, April 26, 2021 /RPNewswire/ — TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020.

The market cap for TIRX stock reached $110.56 million, with 6.75 million shares outstanding and 2.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, TIRX reached a trading volume of 46709139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is set at 7.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.96.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.83.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.27 for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.82, while it was recorded at 12.91 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.13. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.78.

Return on Total Capital for TIRX is now 1.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.55. Additionally, TIRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.