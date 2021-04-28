The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Is Currently 0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] closed the trading session at $29.84 on 04/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.38, while the highest price level was $30.02. The company report on April 22, 2021 that R/GA Appoints Tania Secor as Global Chief Financial Officer.

Seasoned finance executive to oversee efforts that ensure the financial strength of the company.

R/GA has named Tania Secor as its Global Chief Financial Officer. The former CFO at Reprise Digital will start on May 3 and report to Global Chief Executive Officer Sean Lyons. As Global CFO, Secor will oversee the global finance function for R/GA with a responsibility to support and build out programs that ensure the financial strength as well as drive revenue and profit for the company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.87 percent and weekly performance of -0.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, IPG reached to a volume of 4327997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $28.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 11, 2020, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $24, while MoffettNathanson kept a Buy rating on IPG stock. On October 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 20 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, IPG shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.62 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.56, while it was recorded at 29.92 for the last single week of trading, and 22.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.06 and a Gross Margin at +11.71. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for IPG is now 12.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 178.78. Additionally, IPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] managed to generate an average of $6,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.05%.

There are presently around $11,556 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 45,790,051, which is approximately 7.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,047,943 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in IPG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $999.47 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -14.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 312 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 33,516,424 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 29,503,499 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 324,252,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,272,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,490,224 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,875,079 shares during the same period.