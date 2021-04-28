Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] Revenue clocked in at $27.58 billion, up 18.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ: ERIC] price surged by 0.07 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on April 21, 2021 that Ericsson reports first quarter results 2021.

First quarter highlights.

Sales adjusted for comparable units and currency grew by 10% YoY despite SEK -1.6 b. lower IPR licensing revenues YoY and four of the five market areas showed double-digit growth. Reported sales were SEK 49.8 (49.8) b.

A sum of 6174832 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.90M shares. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares reached a high of $14.16 and dropped to a low of $13.955 until finishing in the latest session at $14.14.

The one-year ERIC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.13. The average equity rating for ERIC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $16.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Danske Bank have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on ERIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ERIC Stock Performance Analysis:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.43. With this latest performance, ERIC shares gained by 4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.30, while it was recorded at 14.17 for the last single week of trading, and 12.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.71 and a Gross Margin at +40.64. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.52.

Return on Total Capital for ERIC is now 23.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.53. Additionally, ERIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [ERIC] managed to generate an average of $173,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ERIC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) go to 13.89%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson [publ] [ERIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,078 million, or 9.90% of ERIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 121,319,382, which is approximately -2.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 29,844,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.01 million in ERIC stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $259.48 million in ERIC stock with ownership of nearly 114.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) [NASDAQ:ERIC] by around 32,390,733 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 39,329,178 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 216,676,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,396,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERIC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,882,172 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,726,454 shares during the same period.