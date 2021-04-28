TD Securities slashes price target on Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] – find out why.

Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX: TGB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.37% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.84%. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Taseko Announces 2020 Sustainability Performance.

Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE MKT: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) has published its annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report, titled ‘Sustainability: Our Low Carbon Future’ (the “Report”), highlighting Taseko’s sustainability performance for 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Stuart McDonald, Taseko’s President, commented, “2020 was a difficult year in many respects, with lower copper prices earlier in the year and a world-wide health pandemic at the forefront; but people, communities, and companies rallied together and adapted. During this challenging year, we continued to keep our employees safe and working, while also meeting our commitments to the environment and communities. I want to specifically acknowledge the work of our employees whose dedication and commitment to success resulted in an environmental reclamation award, Indigenous partnerships and exceptional health and safety performance.”.

Over the last 12 months, TGB stock rose by 538.70%. The one-year Taseko Mines Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.99. The average equity rating for TGB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $551.22 million, with 283.12 million shares outstanding and 272.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, TGB stock reached a trading volume of 5276765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGB shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Taseko Mines Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Taseko Mines Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taseko Mines Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

TGB Stock Performance Analysis:

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.84. With this latest performance, TGB shares gained by 16.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 538.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Taseko Mines Limited [TGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 1.93 for the last single week of trading, and 1.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taseko Mines Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.86 and a Gross Margin at +3.08. Taseko Mines Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.09.

Return on Total Capital for TGB is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.50. Additionally, TGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.79.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Taseko Mines Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

TGB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Taseko Mines Limited posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGB.

Taseko Mines Limited [TGB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $89 million, or 22.50% of TGB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGB stocks are: BENEFIT STREET PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 12,535,614, which is approximately 104.673% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 7,946,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.53 million in TGB stocks shares; and CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $12.57 million in TGB stock with ownership of nearly 112.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in Taseko Mines Limited [AMEX:TGB] by around 18,539,626 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,081,278 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 23,378,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,999,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,767,384 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 416,556 shares during the same period.