Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] stock Resumed by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $12

Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE: SQNS] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.09 during the day while it closed the day at $5.73. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Sequans Communications Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS), a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G chips and modules, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Summary Results Table:.

Sequans Communications S.A. stock has also gained 4.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SQNS stock has declined by -27.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.48% and lost -5.13% year-on date.

The market cap for SQNS stock reached $188.29 million, with 32.86 million shares outstanding and 27.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 496.86K shares, SQNS reached a trading volume of 1605820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Sequans Communications S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $3 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2018, representing the official price target for Sequans Communications S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.75 to $2.50, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on SQNS stock. On October 05, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for SQNS shares from 5.50 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sequans Communications S.A. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for SQNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70.

Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.18. With this latest performance, SQNS shares dropped by -4.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SQNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.06 for Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.28, while it was recorded at 5.95 for the last single week of trading, and 6.18 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.80 and a Gross Margin at +28.45. Sequans Communications S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -106.99.

Return on Total Capital for SQNS is now -117.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -889.27. Additionally, SQNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 225.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sequans Communications S.A. [SQNS] managed to generate an average of -$1,523,252 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Sequans Communications S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sequans Communications S.A. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SQNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sequans Communications S.A. go to 0.35%.

There are presently around $73 million, or 40.40% of SQNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SQNS stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 3,378,963, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.94% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 3,214,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.42 million in SQNS stocks shares; and DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $10.01 million in SQNS stock with ownership of nearly -16.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sequans Communications S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Sequans Communications S.A. [NYSE:SQNS] by around 2,554,838 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 2,072,275 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 8,095,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,722,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SQNS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,460,302 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,447,041 shares during the same period.