Ouster Inc. [OUST] Revenue clocked in at $18.90 million, down -17.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Ouster Inc. [NYSE: OUST] gained 8.72% or 0.89 points to close at $11.10 with a heavy trading volume of 1394066 shares.

It opened the trading session at $10.23, the shares rose to $11.17 and dropped to $10.2231, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OUST points out that the company has recorded 14.82% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, OUST reached to a volume of 1394066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ouster Inc. [OUST]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ouster Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ouster Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 89.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for OUST stock

Ouster Inc. [OUST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.67. With this latest performance, OUST shares gained by 23.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.82% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for Ouster Inc. [OUST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading.

Ouster Inc. [OUST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ouster Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ouster Inc. [OUST]

There are presently around $100 million, or 5.70% of OUST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OUST stocks are: EJF CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 1,064,206, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 914,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.14 million in OUST stocks shares; and OMNI PARTNERS LLP, currently with $6.21 million in OUST stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ouster Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Ouster Inc. [NYSE:OUST] by around 9,025,398 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 27,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 27,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,025,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OUST stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,025,398 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 27,000 shares during the same period.