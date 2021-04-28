Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] moved up 16.59: Why It’s Important

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NASDAQ: NYMX] traded at a high on 04/27/21, posting a 16.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.46. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Nymox Provides New Update on Regulatory Activities.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) is pleased to provide the latest update on the Company’s regulatory filing preparation activities. The Company expects to file for approval for its first in class BPH treatment Fexapotide Triflutate, during the summer of this year. Management will provide a firm exact date for the filing in a subsequent disclosure. This communication of the exact date for the filing will be announced by the Company within the next 6 weeks. If there are any unexpected events that delay that announcement, the Company will provide immediate relevant updates.

Paul Averback MD, CEO of Nymox, said, “We are very pleased to be able to provide a clear guidance on dates at the above noted schedule within the next 6 weeks. We are grateful to our strong supporters who have understood that the process is not always conducive to fully predictable timelines. At this point however we are confident that we will be providing very specific details in that regard in the near future. Our product is capable of producing major improvements in men’s health and it is remarkably safe and convenient to administer. We are working diligently toward the goal of making it available to men throughout the world.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2056691 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation stands at 11.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.41%.

The market cap for NYMX stock reached $194.61 million, with 77.24 million shares outstanding and 43.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 198.64K shares, NYMX reached a trading volume of 2056691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX]?

BioLogic Equity Research have made an estimate for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38922.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 82.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has NYMX stock performed recently?

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.14. With this latest performance, NYMX shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -234400.00 and a Gross Margin at -160.00. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -234760.00.

Return on Total Capital for NYMX is now -319.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -328.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -346.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -213.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.58. Additionally, NYMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX] managed to generate an average of -$3,912,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NYMX]

There are presently around $11 million, or 6.60% of NYMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,865,051, which is approximately -0.19% of the company’s market cap and around 44.92% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 605,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in NYMX stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $0.85 million in NYMX stock with ownership of nearly 0.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation [NASDAQ:NYMX] by around 450,210 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 404,666 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 4,259,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,114,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,320 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 229,860 shares during the same period.