NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK] Is Currently 25.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

NetSol Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: NTWK] gained 25.29% on the last trading session, reaching $5.40 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2021 that NETSOL Technologies Signs Five-Year, Multi-Million-Dollar Renewal with Tier-One Japanese Automotive Customer in APAC.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, announced that it has secured a multi-million-dollar renewal of its current agreement with an existing tier-one Japanese automotive customer in Thailand. Under the terms of the contract, this customer will continue to license certain key components of NETSOL’s NFS Retail platform, including its NFS Credit Application Processing System (CAP) and NFS Contract Management System (CMS).

“This customer has been a market leader in the financing and leasing of commercial vehicles and pickup trucks in Thailand for some time, and we’re looking forward to building our already-strong working relationship for years to come,” said NETSOL President and Otoz CEO Naeem Ghauri. “Over the past few years, we’ve been able to provide clear value and quality for their operations, utilizing both the CAP and CMS components of our NFS Retail platform. On a broader level, this renewal further solidifies our standing in Thailand and across Asia-Pacific as the preferred business partner for auto captives and finance and leasing companies in the region.”.

NetSol Technologies Inc. represents 11.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.59 million with the latest information. NTWK stock price has been found in the range of $4.64 to $6.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 45.80K shares, NTWK reached a trading volume of 20708867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for NetSol Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2013, representing the official price target for NetSol Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on NTWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetSol Technologies Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTWK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for NTWK stock

NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.71. With this latest performance, NTWK shares gained by 36.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.90 and a Gross Margin at +46.35. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.66.

Return on Total Capital for NTWK is now 1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.26. Additionally, NTWK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK] managed to generate an average of $669 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NetSol Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NetSol Technologies Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetSol Technologies Inc. go to 28.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NetSol Technologies Inc. [NTWK]

There are presently around $11 million, or 23.10% of NTWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTWK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 793,360, which is approximately 15.095% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 463,143 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 million in NTWK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.36 million in NTWK stock with ownership of nearly 0.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NetSol Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in NetSol Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:NTWK] by around 155,119 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 701,323 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,609,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,465,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTWK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,567 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 122,523 shares during the same period.