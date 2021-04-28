Mizuho lifts Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ASRT] gained 8.58% or 0.04 points to close at $0.57 with a heavy trading volume of 5639610 shares. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Assertio Holdings, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results After the Close of Markets on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASRT) announced that it will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after the close of markets. Following the release of its financial results, Assertio’s management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. eastern time.

It opened the trading session at $0.56, the shares rose to $0.59 and dropped to $0.5311, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ASRT points out that the company has recorded -18.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.16M shares, ASRT reached to a volume of 5639610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Assertio Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assertio Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for ASRT stock

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.87. With this latest performance, ASRT shares dropped by -19.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.03 for Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8013, while it was recorded at 0.5204 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6999 for the last 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.64 and a Gross Margin at +50.99. Assertio Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.64.

Return on Total Capital for ASRT is now 1.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 617.99. Additionally, ASRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 476.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,737,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Assertio Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assertio Holdings Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assertio Holdings Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Assertio Holdings Inc. [ASRT]

There are presently around $21 million, or 22.00% of ASRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASRT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 6,522,314, which is approximately 0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,158,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.52 million in ASRT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.75 million in ASRT stock with ownership of nearly -12.059% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assertio Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Assertio Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ASRT] by around 2,589,611 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 12,400,418 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 22,041,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,031,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASRT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,406 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 6,550,637 shares during the same period.