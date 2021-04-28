Market cap of Infosys Limited [INFY] reaches 76.98B – now what?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] traded at a high on 04/27/21, posting a 0.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.11. The company report on April 22, 2021 that bp and Infosys Announce Strategic Collaboration to Drive Integrated Energy Offers to Reduce Emissions at Campuses and Cities.

bp’s energy expertise and Infosys’ advanced digital capabilities will be leveraged to develop a digitally-enabled integrated energy offer.

To be piloted at Infosys’ Pune campus, and later be scaled to other Infosys campuses, cities, and industrial and business parks.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5041975 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Infosys Limited stands at 1.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for INFY stock reached $76.98 billion, with 4.24 billion shares outstanding and 3.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 5041975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infosys Limited [INFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for INFY shares from 12 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 44.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

How has INFY stock performed recently?

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.44. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.78 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.39, while it was recorded at 17.99 for the last single week of trading, and 15.73 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.51 and a Gross Margin at +30.21. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.26.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 32.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.97. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Infosys Limited posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $12,189 million, or 17.60% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 52,461,284, which is approximately 0.703% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; GQG PARTNERS LLC, holding 41,742,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $751.78 million in INFY stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $524.56 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -34.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 89,382,538 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 103,415,631 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 484,001,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 676,799,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,261,741 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,708,900 shares during the same period.