Market cap of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] reaches 12.15B – now what?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ: HST] surged by $0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.69 during the day while it closed the day at $17.43. The company report on April 2, 2021 that Host Hotels & Resorts Recommends that Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by MacKenzie Capital Management, LP.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) has learned that MacKenzie Capital Management, LP (“Purchaser”) made an unsolicited “mini-tender” offer for up to 90,000 operating partnership units (“OP Units”) of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. (“Host L.P.”) at a price of $12.27 per OP Unit less cash distributions made by Host L.P. after February 28, 2021 (the “MacKenzie Offer”). This follows multiple earlier “mini-tender” offers by the Purchaser launched between 2016 and 2020. Neither the Company nor Host L.P. are in any way associated with the MacKenzie Offer, and holders of OP Units are under no obligation to take any action with respect to the MacKenzie Offer.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mini-tender offers seek less than 5 percent of a company’s outstanding equity. This allows the offering company to avoid many of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) disclosure and procedural requirements for tender offers. The SEC’s guidance to investors on “mini-tender” offers is available at www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm. This guidance advises that mini-tender offers “have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard” and that investors “may end up selling their securities at below-market prices.”.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock has also gained 0.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HST stock has inclined by 25.49% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 51.83% and gained 19.14% year-on date.

The market cap for HST stock reached $12.15 billion, with 705.30 million shares outstanding and 696.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, HST reached a trading volume of 5647558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HST shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HST stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.50 to $17.50, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on HST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

HST stock trade performance evaluation

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, HST shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.02 for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.95, while it was recorded at 17.22 for the last single week of trading, and 13.59 for the last 200 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.83 and a Gross Margin at -53.33. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.19.

Return on Total Capital for HST is now -7.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.31. Additionally, HST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] managed to generate an average of -$4,490,798 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 28.40%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [HST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,118 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,556,256, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,578,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in HST stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $771.62 million in HST stock with ownership of nearly 65.662% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:HST] by around 78,800,174 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 61,300,617 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 555,131,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 695,232,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HST stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,843,326 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 22,537,752 shares during the same period.