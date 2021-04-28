Market cap of Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] reaches 23.87M – now what?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] slipped around -0.11 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.87 at the close of the session, down -10.93%. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Farmmi Expands Sales, Continues to Drive Growth with Latest Japanese Sales Win.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., won a multi-product order for export to Japan for the Company’s high-quality, richly flavored dried mushrooms, and dried black fungus. This latest order is from an existing customer based in Japan as Farmmi continues to drive growth.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “Japan is one of the world’s top markets for us with consumers using mushrooms in a wide variety of foods and soups. We are benefitting from higher sales demand globally related to a prioritization of health and wellness. This includes the addition of mushrooms into healthy diets given they are a preferred source of protein, vitamins and a natural, delicious substitute for meat. At the same time, a growing number of consumers are buying mushrooms for their Vitamin D, potassium, riboflavin and selenium, which have a variety of impressive positive benefits to a healthy lifestyle. As an established supplier and processor, investments we have made in building out our supply chain give us an advantage and position us to fulfill large scale orders, while investments we have made in packaging and handling enable us to securely ship, reduce humidity and prolong shelf-life.”.

Farmmi Inc. stock is now -27.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FAMI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.02 and lowest of $0.851 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.47, which means current price is +2.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 5860165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has FAMI stock performed recently?

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.45. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -22.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.34 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2490, while it was recorded at 0.9418 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0361 for the last 200 days.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Insider trade positions for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.70% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 715,399, which is approximately 92.157% of the company’s market cap and around 38.22% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 56,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 391,938 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 110,275 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 277,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 779,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,679 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 110,275 shares during the same period.