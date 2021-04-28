Market cap of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] reaches 7.40B – now what?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] loss -0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $32.45 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 27, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77193.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. represents 235.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.40 billion with the latest information. AXTA stock price has been found in the range of $31.17 to $32.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, AXTA reached a trading volume of 4732346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $33.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. On May 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AXTA shares from 19 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for AXTA stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, AXTA shares gained by 9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.93 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.60, while it was recorded at 32.26 for the last single week of trading, and 26.87 for the last 200 days.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.34 and a Gross Margin at +31.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for AXTA is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.93. Additionally, AXTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 273.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] managed to generate an average of $9,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 16.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

There are presently around $7,292 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 23,420,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,074,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $651.43 million in AXTA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $614.8 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 25,884,588 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 21,423,613 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 177,398,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,706,551 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,249,159 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,843,360 shares during the same period.