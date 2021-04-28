Market cap of AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] reaches 84.36M – now what?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AIKI] slipped around -0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.02 at the close of the session, down -0.97%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that AIkido Pharma Announces Dr. Rachel Yehuda’s Appearance at SXSW.

Dr. Yehuda Discusses Development Psychedelics in Mental Health.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) (“AIkido” or the “Company”) announced that Dr. Rachel Yehuda appeared at SXSW for a panel discussion entitled Psychedelics: Rewiring Mental Health Care. The Company is a proud supporter of Dr. Yehuda’s research. The SXSW panel discussed ongoing clinical trials, recent medical discoveries, and how psilocybin may be part of the solution to our mental health crisis. The session is available on demand at the SXSW website.

AIkido Pharma Inc. stock is now 16.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIKI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.10 and lowest of $1.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.55, which means current price is +29.89% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.09M shares, AIKI reached a trading volume of 8442845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AIkido Pharma Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has AIKI stock performed recently?

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.06. With this latest performance, AIKI shares dropped by -12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1848, while it was recorded at 0.9755 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9169 for the last 200 days.

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for AIKI is now -32.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] managed to generate an average of -$2,467,400 per employee.AIkido Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.60 and a Current Ratio set at 31.60.

Insider trade positions for AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.60% of AIKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,440, which is approximately 41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 138,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in AIKI stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $90000.0 in AIKI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AIkido Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in AIkido Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AIKI] by around 319,298 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 223,369 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 71,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIKI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 212,312 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 123,886 shares during the same period.