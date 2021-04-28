Market Analysts see Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gaining to $39. Time to buy?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] price plunged by -0.28 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on April 22, 2021 that Keurig Dr Pepper Advances Circularity Mission by Reducing Use of Virgin Plastic in K-Mini Brewers by Over One Million Pounds.

In celebration of Earth Day 2021, Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced an important advancement in the Company’s sustainability journey – the elimination of one million pounds of virgin plastic used in its popular K-Mini series of coffee makers. The K-Mini® brewer in black is made with 25% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and the K-Mini Plus® brewer in black is made with 50% PCR plastic, an increase of more than 15% since the brewer launched with PCR in 2020.

“The K-Mini, Keurig’s most environmentally minded coffee maker, represents a sustainable packaging approach that focuses on innovative design and increased use of recycled materials,” said Monique Oxender, Chief Sustainability Officer at Keurig Dr Pepper. “Buying and using PCR plastic in our brewers goes beyond our existing packaging commitments and keeps valuable material in use and out of the environment, taking us a meaningful step closer to circularity within our business.”.

A sum of 6639297 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.56M shares. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares reached a high of $35.70 and dropped to a low of $35.285 until finishing in the latest session at $35.51.

The one-year KDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.39. The average equity rating for KDP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $36.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on KDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 43.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.71 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.82, while it was recorded at 35.93 for the last single week of trading, and 30.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.01 and a Gross Margin at +54.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.40.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.42. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $49,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

KDP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. posted 0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 8.71%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,352 million, or 42.90% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: BDT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 114,419,980, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 61,829,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.49 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 4.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 98,369,560 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 34,188,983 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 468,734,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 601,293,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,268,845 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,541,625 shares during the same period.