Market Analysts see Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] traded at a high on 04/27/21, posting a 10.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.85. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Hyliion Forms Hypertruck Innovation Council to Advance Electrification Solutions for Commercial Transportation Industry.

New collaboration includes fleet and technology leaders Agility Logistics, American Natural Gas, Anheuser-Busch, GreenPath Logistics, NFI, Penske Truck Leasing, Ruan Transportation Management Systems, Ryder System, Inc., Schneider, Wegmans Food Markets, Werner Enterprises.

Council members will be the first to operate the Hypertruck ERX™, providing direct feedback to actively advance the powertrain’s path to commercialization.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11492687 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hyliion Holdings Corp. stands at 10.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.16%.

The market cap for HYLN stock reached $1.83 billion, with 104.32 million shares outstanding and 93.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, HYLN reached a trading volume of 11492687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HYLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 0.81 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

How has HYLN stock performed recently?

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.20. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.38 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.75, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 22.50 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 130.60 and a Current Ratio set at 130.60.

Insider trade positions for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]

There are presently around $274 million, or 24.80% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,601,426, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 2,173,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.59 million in HYLN stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $22.53 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 22,766,079 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 5,406,493 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,964,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,208,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,614,523 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 565,348 shares during the same period.