JP Morgan lifts Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.04% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.97%. The company report on April 7, 2021 that Vertiv Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, announced it will report its first quarter 2021 results before market open on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day, starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available for 30 days following the webcast.

Over the last 12 months, VRT stock rose by 122.57%. The one-year Vertiv Holdings Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.95. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.19 billion, with 330.50 million shares outstanding and 308.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, VRT stock reached a trading volume of 4631348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $25.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 49.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.72 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.99, while it was recorded at 22.20 for the last single week of trading, and 18.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co Fundamentals:

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

VRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertiv Holdings Co go to 18.40%.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,238 million, or 87.10% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 77,261,955, which is approximately -18.895% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,196,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.3 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $458.55 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 11.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

190 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 55,623,540 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 36,573,412 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 221,413,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 313,610,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,938,494 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 11,674,853 shares during the same period.