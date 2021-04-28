Jefferies slashes price target on Cerecor Inc. [CERC] – find out why.

Cerecor Inc. [NASDAQ: CERC] traded at a high on 04/27/21, posting a 8.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.84. The company report on March 29, 2021 that Cerecor Announces New Worldwide License Agreement with Kyowa Kirin for Anti-LIGHT Antibody CERC-002.

Expanded agreement for exclusive, world-wide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize CERC-002 for all indications including severe pediatric onset inflammatory bowel disease and ARDS (including COVID-19 ARDS).

Kyowa Kirin Co. has an option to retain the rights for all indications in Japan.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2268951 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cerecor Inc. stands at 8.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.68%.

The market cap for CERC stock reached $249.15 million, with 74.99 million shares outstanding and 36.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 695.37K shares, CERC reached a trading volume of 2268951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cerecor Inc. [CERC]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cerecor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerecor Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerecor Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has CERC stock performed recently?

Cerecor Inc. [CERC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.37. With this latest performance, CERC shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.66 for Cerecor Inc. [CERC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Cerecor Inc. [CERC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerecor Inc. [CERC] shares currently have an operating margin of -706.02 and a Gross Margin at +69.53. Cerecor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -961.15.

Return on Total Capital for CERC is now -188.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -259.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -282.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -161.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerecor Inc. [CERC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.11. Additionally, CERC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerecor Inc. [CERC] managed to generate an average of -$2,011,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Cerecor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Cerecor Inc. [CERC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerecor Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -240.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERC.

Insider trade positions for Cerecor Inc. [CERC]

There are presently around $143 million, or 70.50% of CERC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 30,134,285, which is approximately 0.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,233,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.7 million in CERC stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $7.44 million in CERC stock with ownership of nearly -22.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerecor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Cerecor Inc. [NASDAQ:CERC] by around 1,866,151 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,380,732 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 46,987,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,233,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERC stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 501,228 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 163,268 shares during the same period.