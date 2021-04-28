Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] Revenue clocked in at $6.15 billion, up 51.81% YTD: What’s Next?

Invesco Ltd. [NYSE: IVZ] slipped around -0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $26.46 at the close of the session, down -0.26%. The company report on April 27, 2021 that Invesco Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on April 27, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76647.

Invesco Ltd. stock is now 51.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IVZ Stock saw the intraday high of $26.95 and lowest of $25.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.08, which means current price is +56.43% above from all time high which was touched on 04/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 4725372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $27.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $15 to $16.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd. stock. On September 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IVZ shares from 8 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 15.42.

How has IVZ stock performed recently?

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, IVZ shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 232.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.83, while it was recorded at 26.31 for the last single week of trading, and 17.14 for the last 200 days.

Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +65.22. Invesco Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.31.

Return on Total Capital for IVZ is now 5.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.47. Additionally, IVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invesco Ltd. [IVZ] managed to generate an average of $89,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd. go to 9.46%.

Insider trade positions for Invesco Ltd. [IVZ]

There are presently around $8,220 million, or 88.10% of IVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,137,387, which is approximately -5.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 36,739,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $972.12 million in IVZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $940.43 million in IVZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Ltd. [NYSE:IVZ] by around 30,379,811 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 49,581,292 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 230,708,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,669,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVZ stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,790,190 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,437,899 shares during the same period.