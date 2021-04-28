HP Inc. [HPQ] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $38

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] gained 0.29% on the last trading session, reaching $34.43 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2021 that HP Announces Global Launch of Smartest Printing System, HP+.

HP+ delivers a breakthrough cloud-based ecosystem that is secure, productive, and uniquely sustainable¹.

HP Inc. represents 1.28 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.11 billion with the latest information. HPQ stock price has been found in the range of $34.28 to $34.695.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.29M shares, HPQ reached a trading volume of 6556866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $30.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $23 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2021, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on HPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 16.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for HPQ stock

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 129.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.63 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.83, while it was recorded at 34.17 for the last single week of trading, and 23.38 for the last 200 days.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.82 and a Gross Margin at +18.12. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Total Capital for HPQ is now 84.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 72.87. Additionally, HPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 143.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HP Inc. [HPQ] managed to generate an average of $53,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.66.HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HP Inc. [HPQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HP Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 15.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at HP Inc. [HPQ]

There are presently around $34,741 million, or 83.50% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 149,699,491, which is approximately -10.533% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 119,024,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.92 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -0.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 449 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 49,534,972 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 93,374,154 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 866,129,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,009,039,111 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,205,008 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 21,897,951 shares during the same period.