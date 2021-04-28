Hecla Mining Company [HL] Is Currently -2.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] traded at a low on 04/27/21, posting a -2.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.27. The company report on April 12, 2021 that Hecla to Participate at World Gold Forum and H. C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference.

Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) President and CEO, Phillips S. Baker, Jr., will present at the World Gold Forum on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (ET). A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.goldforum.live/DGG/Hecla-Mining-Company-dd1941ccd015f5cee2a8dc55. A PDF of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Mr. Baker will also present at the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Conference on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. (ET). A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://journey.ct.events/view/834e3945-0b6a-493d-9212-e6d69edccbd1. A PDF of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website at www.hecla-mining.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4794142 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hecla Mining Company stands at 4.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.23%.

The market cap for HL stock reached $3.31 billion, with 531.02 million shares outstanding and 521.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.61M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 4794142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. On July 17, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HL shares from 2.50 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 40.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.22, while it was recorded at 6.38 for the last single week of trading, and 5.69 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.06 and a Gross Margin at +20.69. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.37.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 3.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.35. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$10,494 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Company posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $2,003 million, or 62.10% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 54,440,018, which is approximately 4.971% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,964,821 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.47 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $250.17 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 4.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 31,401,854 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 22,020,101 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 266,101,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,523,221 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,223,183 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,344,988 shares during the same period.